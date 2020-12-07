4 perish in Katsina road accident

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Tragedy struck in Katsina at the weekend where four persons died in an accident involving two vehicles.

The accident occured around ‘Yargamjii village along Katsina-Dutsin-ma road few kilometres to the state capital.

Eye witness told Our Correspondent that the two vehicles involved in the accident include a J5 bus and a Toyota Saloon.

The source added that after a head-on collision the two vehicles burst into flames where the occupants burnt beyond recognition.

On further inquiries Our Correspondent uncovered that the occupants of the Toyota Saloon include one Dr. Sadiq Yahaya Zakka who has recently completed his degree in medicine in China and his friend Auwal Shehu Dan Faranshi.

Similarly reports revealed that two persons in the J5 bus also died in the accident.

However the two youths that died where yesterday, Sunday buried in Katsina.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...