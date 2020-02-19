4 Nigerian women entrepreneurs get $4,000 U.S grant

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Four participants of Academy for Women Entrepreneurs, (AWE), with the best business ideas are to receive a grant of $4,000 from the United States of America Government.

The Coordinator for (AWE),Amina Lawal disclosed this during the final selection of the beneficiaries held in Kaduna yesterday.

She named the beneficiaries as Anita Kevin, of Amina Dyslexia Centre; ,Zainab Jebtoa, of JZ Clothing;, Summaya Kabir, of Interiors by SK; and Lisa La’ah, of Shela Dehydrated Veggies .

According to her, the programme is White House led initiative aimed to empower women across the globe with all the necessary skills and tools needed to become and emerged successful entrepreneurs.

Amina Lawal who is the Executive Secretary of Toes To Heels Initiative, (THi). the facilitator of the project, further said adverts were sent out and 762 applications were received and 25 best business ideas were selected.

“The 25 participants have gone through series of trainings using the online platform that AWE provided, which is a combination of IT and entrepreneurial skills.

“Participants at the training used computers to access the course outlines from United States; pointing out that there are in-person facilitators from the Kaduna Business School, Nigerian Defence Academy, (NDA), and Kaduna State University, (KASU), through physical contacts with participants.

“This is to ensure participants understand what they study online. At the end of the course participants write their business plans and then pitch their business ideas.”She said

Lawal disclosed that the programme is the first cohort in Kaduna state.

She said that already 25 participants have been trained, and today they were at the event for pitching competition where four lucky top business ideas will emerge.

Speaking on behalf of the winners, the Chief Executive Officer of Amina Dyslexia Centre, Ms Anita Kevin, said beside the Grant attached to the programme, she has also updated her knowledge due to the series of trainings she went through.

According to her, the most important part of the training is the fact it has brought her in contact with other women entrepreneurs in Kaduna.

“This has form a network for me where I can easily tell a message of my social enterprise. This is more important for me,” she said.

The CEO of Smiley Mobile Kitchen who was one of Judges at the pitching competition further disclosed that the criteria to be used are on: viability of the business, problems such business idea is trying to solve and how novel the solution.