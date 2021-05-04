4 nabbed for strangling 6 year old after collecting N1m ransom

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna state Police Command has paraded 4 suspects who allegedly strangled a six years old boy, Mohammed Kabiru to death, after collecting a ransom of one million naira from his parents.

The State Commissioner of Police,

CP Umar Muri, who paraded the suspects yesterday gave their names as; Sani Adamu, 36, a.k.a Galadima;

Umar Mainasara, 32; Muhammadu Nazifi, 25 and Amina Ahmed, 53.

The CP who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Mohammed Jeliga said, “on the 29th April, 2021 one Alhaji Kabiru Magayaki, reported that his son Mohammed Kabiru 6yrs was abducted on the 24th April, 2021 and the abductors demanded for the sum of thirty million naira (N30,000,000.00) as ransom to secure the release of the victim.”

He added that negotiating parties however, agreed for the sum of one million naira (N1,000,000.00) which the family obliged and paid but could not secure the freedom of the victim.

ASP Mohammed Jeliga further said investigation revealed that Mohammad Nazifi who criminally orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour to the complainant that makes it easier for him to lure the innocent child by sending him on an errand to a location where Sani Adamu was already on ground awaiting to kidnap him to an unknown destination.

“ Consequently, Mohammed Nazifi on sensing the possibility of the victim revealing his identity after regaining freedom, decided to strangle him to death and concealed the body in a drain system in the outskirt of Kano Municipal, Kano State.

“The suspects having confessed to the dastardly act led the Police to where the decomposing body of the victim was identified and evacuated to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for autopsy.

“Investigation is still ongoing with a view to unraveling the identities of all those involved in this unfortunate barbaric act”.