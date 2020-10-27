38 bandits killed, 109 kidnapped victims rescued by troops in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

38 armed bandits were successfully killed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity during heavy contact in various raids in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States in continued fights against banditry, cattle rustling and kidnappings bedeviled the north west zone.

This was disclosed by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko in a press conference today Monday at Special Super Camp 4 Faskari, saying troops under Sahel Sanity were also able to rescued 109 kidnapped victims after destroying several bandits’ camps.

According the General Onyeuko, the intensified operations by the troops has led to the degradation of the bandits and their activities to the barest minimum as indicative by the successes recorded. “These gains are gradually bringing stability and normalcy back to the zone as evident by the massive resumption of farming and socio-economic activities”.

He further informed that, operations conducted between 4 September -25 October 2020, 38 armed bandits were neutralized while 93 suspected bandits logistics suppliers and collaborators were arrested. Relatedly, 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops.

Also, a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and 1 camel were recovered, adding that all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandits informants and collaborators, 3 rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested.

Also, a total of 10 bandit’s camps and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity while 47 bandits coordinated attacks on number of innocent communities and 31 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops on Incessant patrols and timely response to distress calls.

“I am assuring the good citizens across all the States in the northwest that, the gallant troops of Operation Sahel Sanity have continued to dominate all the hitherto volatile areas with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action”, General Onyeuko has added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...