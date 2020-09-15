31,000 policemen to be deployed for Edo guber poll, says IGP

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A total total of 31, 000 police personnel are to be deployed for the Saturday, September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu confirmed this yesterday while speaking at a governorship stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Adamu explained that the deployment of the 31,000 policemen for the Edo election is part of security plans for the poll.

He explained that security plans have been mapped out for all the three senatorial districts, 18 local government areas and 192 wards and 2, 627 polling units across the state.

In the words of the IGP, “As part of our election security plans, all the three senatorial districts, 18 local government areas and 192 wards and 2, 627 polling units across the state have been appropriately mapped out, and adequate deployments will be made to ensure security.

“This massive deployment is not only to deter misguided political actors that might be bent on threatening the elections through acts of thuggery or other conducts that violate the provisions of the Election Act, but to also serve as a strong warning that the government is determined to bring such characters to justice should they advance their ignoble, undemocratic and unpatriotic intents,” he said said.

The Oba of Benin, Ewuarea II, who was represented by Iyasele of Benin kingdom, called for free and fair election.

He said INEC Chairman and the IGP should ensure that the election is one of the best in the country.

He said, “It is a test for everybody. And to the two major political parties, we want peace. We are watching,” the Oba stated.

