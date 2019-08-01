3 Nigerians held over drugs in Cambodia

Share This





















Phnom Penh police, in collaboration with Dangkor district police, on Sunday arrested three Nigerians suspected of trafficking nearly 21 kilograms of crystal meth in Boeng Tumpon II commune.

Colonel Chim Sitha, chief of Dangkor district police, identified them as 35-year-old Maduka Jona Schibudo, 30-year-old Davis Candkwdo and 25-year-old Obiesie Chika Odinaka Chiemerie.

Col Sitha noted that they were arrested at about 8pm on Sunday after municipal anti-drug police, in collaboration with Dangkor district police, raided a room in Tony Guesthouse, which is located in Tnaot Chrum IV village in Meanchey district’s Boeng Tumpon II commune.

Col Sitha said that at about 5pm on the day of the arrest, the guesthouse owner alerted police about the men, who were suspected of hiding drugs in their rental room.

“They were arrested red-handed after police raided a room in a guesthouse in Boeng Tumpon II commune that they were staying in,” Col Sitha said. “After the raid and their arrests, police seized 21 large packages of crystal meth weighing nearly 21 kilograms, three passports, four phones, and other drug-related materials from them.”

Lieutenant General Sar Thet, Phnom Penh police chief, yesterday said the suspects are currently detained at the Phnom Penh municipal police for further questioning.

Lt Gen Thet added that they will be sent to the municipal court for further questioning after police have completed their investigation.

“Police are now interrogating them to identify and arrest a ringleader or any other suspects who are linked to the case in order to punish them in accordance with the law,” Lt Gen Thet said. “Police are still working hard on this case.”

Lt Gen Thet said the suspects are accused of drug possession and trafficking, and could face up to a life sentence if convicted.(By Khmer Times)