3 killed, 500 persons displaced in Niger flood

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

A flood that occurred in Bosso and Chanchaga Local Government Areas of Niger State has claimed the lives three persons and displaced over five hundred others.

The disaster which submerged over twenty houses and destroyed other buildings including shops and farms started at about 4am on Saturday while residents where still asleep.

Some residents while narrating their ordeal said the early morning rain was responsible for the flooding which overflew thereby collapsing the MYPA bridge in Bosso and washing away the Mola bridge in Dutsen Kura Hausa.

Others places affected were Dutsen Kura Hausa, London street, Federal secretariat areas as well as Fadukpe and Gbeganu areas respectively were victims lost properties to flood worth millions of naira.

The Niger State Acting Governor, Muhammad Ahmed Ketso who paid a sympathy visit to the victims disclosed that the government has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to immediately take inventory of losses and provide relief materials comprising of food and non-food items to cushion victims’ hardship.

He further called on the Federal Government and relevant bodies to come and assist the state in addressing the unending disaster caused by flood annually.

Confirming the incident, the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga said there are three unconfirmed cases of deaths and many persons have been displaced.

Speaking on the immediate shelter needs of the displaced people, the DG, NSEMA said over 70% of the affected victims built on waterways but that after taking inventory, the government will make necessary provision for their temporary accommodation.

While calling on the people to stop building along waterways, Inga said over 75 percent of those affected live along the river banks.