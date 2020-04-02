3 killed, 2 injured in fresh Plateau attack

Share This





















From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

No fewer than 3 people were reportedly killed in a recent attack by gunmen in Ancha village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, it was gathered happened Tuesday night when suspected gunmen invaded the community and opened fire that saw to the death of 3 people and 2 others got severely wounded.

Impeccable sources from the area also confirmed to our correspondent that the incident left several houses burnt and property worth millions devastated.

Contacted, a community leader, Nuhu Yakubu, told our correspondent “that the villagers earlier reported to security personnel when they realized strange movements in neighbouring village but the security response was to no avail.”

He said, “at about 4 pm on Tuesday, we noticed strange movements around Huke community, a nearby village to Ancha, and immediately, notified the security agencies and called STF, DSS and the DPO in charge of the area and informed them.”

Yakubu said, “There was no response from them until this morning when the perpetrators wreak havoc. The attack it was gathered, had lasted almost 4 hours between 10 pm last night and 1 am this morning where three people were said to have lost their lives including 2 men and a woman while two persons sustained gunshot injuries and many houses were reportedly burnt.”

Yakubu said that the community is presently tensed with descendants already fleeing the village.

He enjoined government and security agencies to come to the aid of the people as most of them are now homeless.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Plateau State Command, ASP Ubah Gabriel did not yield results as he did not responded to series of calls placed to his phone line as at press time and when our reporter sent him a text message to confirm the incident he simply replied that, “I’m in a meeting.”