3 die as fire guts ground floor building in Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

No fewer than three persons have been confirmed dead in a fire accident that razed a ground floor building in Kano state.

A statement yesterday by Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Muhammad Ibrahim said the service received a distress call from one Salisu Muhammad of Rumfar Shehu, Rijiyar Zaki, Ungoggo Local Government area, at about 3:18.

The PRO said on receiving the call, the Service swung into action and reported to the scene of the accident at about 03: 22 am.

On reporting to the scene, the operatives discovered it was a building of ground floor was in flame, adding that through a coordinated effort, the inferno was controlled and quenched by the firefighters.

According to him, the firefighters discovered three persons trapped in the building and rushed them to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital where they were confirmed dead.

Ibrahim said investigation is ongoing to unravel the mystery behind the inferno.

In the statement, the Service advised general public to be careful and cautious with fire and electric appliances at homes, especially during this harmattan season.

In case of any emergencies, the Service urged the general public to call its emergency numbers: 08107888878, 08098822631, 07051246833 and 07026026400.

