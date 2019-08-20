2nd Kaduna film festival kicks off today

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The 2nd Kaduna International Film Festival, (KADIFF), kicks off today at AfriNet Cinema, Unguwan Maijero, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Founder of KADIFF, Mr. Israel Kashim Audu disclosed this during a press briefing held in Kaduna yesterday.

Mr. Audu said the festival with theme; “The youth and girl child” was initiated out of zeal and passion for entertainment.

Speaking on the theme, Audu said it is very unpleasant how some youth today engage in crimes and criminal related activities such as drugs and cybercrimes.

He added that the way out of it is to educate the girl child, because when you educate the girl child, you are educating the society because they are the pillars and bedrock of every household.

“Therefore, their welfare and education should be Paramount.

“Do you agree with me that would be can make an impact in the lives of our youth and girl child through film?

“Yes! Because it is a medium that disseminate ideas, information, awareness to people scattered heterogeneous and homogeneous through entertainment,” he said.