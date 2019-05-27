$2bn arms deal: Group petitions Buhari over probe panelists

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has been asked to re-examine the panel, set up to probe the $2 billion fund misappropriated during President Goodluck Jonathan’s regime.

The Petitioner, Egalitarian Coalition of Nigeria, in an open letter to President Buhari, alleged that senior members of his cabinet, who were complicit in the allegation cannot be judges in the case involving them.

Recall that, when the president assumed office in 2015, he directed the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, to convene an investigative committee on the procurement of hardware and ammunitions in the Armed Forces from 2007 till now.

Consequently, the Committee on Audit of Defence Equipment Procurement, (CADEP)was constituted.

However, the group in the petition, signed by Dr. Suleiman Attahiru, Executive Director and Sir Fabian Aigbosua (KSJ), Secretary, told President Buhari, that domiciling the powers to constitute the committee in the Office of the National Security Adviser was albeit an error.

They petitioner insisted that, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Mungono was a part of the rot in the system at the time as Commander, Brigade of Guards, Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency and later Commandant TRADOC in 2013 when he retired from the Nigerian Army.

The statement partly reads, ‘’Mr. President, there is no way the NSA, Babagana Mungono could feign ignorance of all the underhand dealings in the purchase of arms and ammunition in the period under review because of the strategic positions he occupied.

‘’Mr. President, and as predicted, the NSA did well to cover his tracks by taking charge of the proceeding of the committee and ensuring that underhand deals linked to him while he was within the corridors of power were left untouched by the committee. All of these are in public space.

‘’Mr. President, as a fact, some members of CADEP are culprits in the same act in which they have crucified others just because the National Security Adviser has your ears and attention at all times.

‘’This was evident in the arrest of Air Commodore Usman Mohammed, a member of CADEP by the Department of State Security for fronting for members of CADEP in receiving financial gratification from those been investigated by the committee,’’ the group submitted.