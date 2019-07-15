2,850 Police officers control Algerian fans during AFCON Semi-final clash with Eagles

Share This





















No less than 2,850 Police officers were beefed up to control Algerian fans during the 2019 African Cup of Nations semi-final between Algeria and Nigeria.

Algerian fans living in France took their cerebration too far following the Desert Foxes’ dramatic penalty shootout win over Cote d’Ivoire in their AFCON 2019 quarterfinal fixture.

A woman was reportedly killed by an over -speeding car driven by an Algerian fan, with her baby and 17-year old daughter seriously injured.

Two shops in Marseille were also reportedly looted on Thursday night while Algerian fans gathered in large numbers to celebrate their win.

French police arrested 43 Algerians concerning the mayhem. Now they are bent on ensuring that no ugly incidents occur before, during and after tonight’s match.

The AFCON last four tie between the two continental football powerhouses, Nigeria and Algeria, comes up in a few hours in Cairo Egypt.

French security officials say the measure followed the ugly incident it noted overshadowed the epic quarterfinal match involving the Desert Foxes and their Elephants (of Ivory Coast) counterparts.

After the incidents that tarnished the celebrations of Algeria’s victory on Thursday, the Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner assured that there will be ‘stronger ways to prepare for the rest of the CAN matches’

“The excessive speed” of the driver in the heart of the drama that occurred in Montpellier after the victory of Algeria in the night from Friday to Saturday, 2,500 police officers have already been mobilized in the capital to secure the balls.

“They will be maintained all weekend. In Marseille, 350 men were also deployed to stem the potential influx of Algerian fans.”