27 kidnapped Afaka students regain freedom

***As troops rescue 13 others

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The 27 kidnapped students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, have been released.

Chairman of the Concerned Afaka Parents, Malam Abdullahi Usman confirmed this to the media yesterday in Kaduna.

It will be recalled that, 37 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka on the 11th March, 2021.

Ten of the student were later released in two batches after payment of ransom by parents.

Usman however said that, the release of the remaining students was facilitated by the Sheikh Abubakar Gumi dialogue committee.

However, the state Government have not confirmed the realeased but in a statement, the State Commissioner Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said

troops rescue 13 kidnapped persons from bandits after fierce gun duel in Chikun LGA.

According to Aruwan, “the 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi Farm, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun LGA. They were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

“ Toops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel. The 13 citizens were thus rescued.

“After the operations, the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival. The two deceased were identified as: Ezekiel Iliya and Nasara Yohanna.

“ Thle bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.”