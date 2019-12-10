23 graduates bag first class at IBBU Lapai

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai has concluded plans to host its 3rd combined convocation ceremony with no fewer than 3,212 students and 23 first class to graduate during the ceremony slated for Saturday 13th December, 2019.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Muhammad Nasiru Maiturare made this known at a press briefing held at the university Guest House in Minna yesterday.

He said that 700 (22%) emerged second class upper and 1,990 (62%)with second class lower.

Maiturare added that 470 representing (15%) are to graduate with third class while 29 (1%) will graduate with pass.

He explained what graduates cut across six faculty’s which includes Education and Arts, Natural Sciences, Languages and Communication studies, Agriculture, Faculty Management and Social Sciences.

The Vice Chancellor further disclosed that the institution will be graduating a total number of 91 for Post Graduate Diploma and Masters programmes of 33 and 58 respectively.

He said that the institution will also award honorary degrees on late governor of the state, Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkadir Kure and immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Maria Sanda Dzukogi.

He also highlighted some his achievements to include; increased enrollment from 8,171 in 2015 to 13,074 in 2019 as well as female increment from 33% to 40% while over 100 new lecturers were employed within the period under review.

Maiturare added that they have made a dozen physical structures worth billions of naira comprising lecture halls, hostels, staff quarters, laboratories funded through Tetfund, the state government, federal agencies and IGR.