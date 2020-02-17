22 perish in Katsina auto crash, says FRSC

Share This





















Including bridal train, women, children

From Lawal Saâ€™idu Funtua, Katsina

No fewer than twenty two persons have perished in a road accident involving two J5 buses in Kafur local government area of Katsina State.

The spokesperson of Federal Road Safety Commission, Katsina Command, Abubakar Usman who confirmed the incident yesterday said the accident occurred over the weekend.

However, our correspondent gathered from an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity that one of the J5 buses was conveying a bride and her escort when they had a head-on collision with another J5 bus.

He added that after the head-on collision, the two buses went into flames roasting their occupants including women and children

It was also gathered that the bride and two other persons escaped unhurt from the accident.

The FRSC confirmed that 11 other persons that sustained injuries from the accident were receiving treatment at the Malumfashi General Hospital.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari has condemned the latest attacks that led to the death of 30 people in the state.

The Governor described the attacks as the first of its kind in the last seven months, calling on people at the grassroots not to attack visiting Fulani herdsmen, which he said resulted in the recent attack in Batsari.

The Governor said reports reaching him had indicated that two visiting Fulanis were killed and a reprisal attack carried out was devastating in the affected community.

He prayed Allah to grant eternal rest to the deceased in the Batsari attacks.