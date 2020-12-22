2023: Sack SGF, those with political ambition in your cabinet, group tells Buhari

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

President Mohammdu Buhari, has been called to sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other Cabinet ministers who may be nursing the ambition of contesting one political position or the other.

The right group, Yoruba Progressive Democratic Front, YPDF, insisted that the ambitions of some political appointees in the administration of President Buhari is making it impossible for is me f them to key in into the vision of the president for the country.

The Publicity Secretary of the group, Comrade Rotimi Fashakin said the continuous retention of the current cabinet members who are not ready to make any sacrifice for the country but have their eyes fixed on luxuries and perks of office is not in the best of Nigeria.

According to him, ‘’But much as we noticed that President Muhammadu Buhari despite his age, is still pushing hard to bring a turn around in the country and has remained unrelenting in creating a better Nigeria, the people around him, his supposed trusted allies are yet to key into the vision but have chosen to remain aloof and leave the President with the task while they continue with business as usual.

He called on them to key into the President’s vision for the country and and shelve their selfish and personal ambition.

He said the President has not shifted from this focus as he has exemplified good leadership as after more than five years in office, no one has brought any allegation of graft against the President and none can accuse him of failing in the responsibilities of his office.

According to him, the President cannot do it all alone.

‘’He cannot be everywhere at the same time and that was why he appointed a cabinet to help him in the task of running the country.

‘’Most of these appointees have however, continued to act like dead woods, adding no life or value to the administration and are only concerned about what they can make from office.

‘’They have continued to embarrass the President with their mediocre and low level performances that cast doubts over the ability of the President to deliver on his promises to Nigerians. This is most unfortunate because we have a President who means well and is all to transform the country.

‘’Worst still is the fact that many of these political appointees and cabinet members have been accused of one form of corrupt practice or the other and using their offices to feather their nests.

‘’Their greed has led to constant infighting within government in the attempt to corner juicy departments and contracts to their ministries.

‘’Nigerians can no longer tolerate these and we want President Buhari to move fast and change this set of appointees who are neither helping him nor his government and appoint new and fresh people who are not only ready to serve the country, but have the capacity to add value.

The group demanded their sack and appointment of new ones with fresh ideas.

