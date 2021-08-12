2023 Presidency: Why PDP will return to power – Senator Braimoh

By Stanley Onyekwere

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former lawmaker, Senator Yisa Braimoh, has projected the spiral return of the party to power at the centre.

Senator Braimoh dropped this hint at a world press conference held yesterday in his Ihievbe country home to mark his 79th birthday.

He opined that for it to be possible, the party has to aptly engage all provisions of its conflict resolution mechanisms to be able to successfully manage the emerging leadership problems presently rocking the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to avoid imminent implosion within it.

Braimoh, observed that a new and heightened apathy against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government will soon envelope the entire country leaving all doors wide open for a reformed PDP to grab power at Aso Rock again.

He, however, advised the party leadership to address all grievances within the party with a view to making the PDP more formidable and well-positioned for victories in future elections.

Braimoh opined that as loyal and committed party men, they should put all the areas of differences aside and work towards ensuring that PDP is victorious not only in the states, but at the national level.

He maintained that stakeholders of the party must never allow their grievances to get to the point of destroying the party, urging everyone to put their misgivings behind them.

Furthermore, the former lawmaker, urged all sides to unite in the interest of the party, stating that his desire is to see the PDP produce more winners in the states and the presidency in the upcoming elections in 2023.