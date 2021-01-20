2023 presidency: We’ve not endorsed any candidate – Northern Youth Forum

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Northern Youth Forum ( NYF) has distanced itself from the recent reported endorsement of a number of candidates and running mates for the 2023 Presidency by the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF).

This was contained in a statement signed by its Sokoto State Chapter Chairman, Abdullahi Goronyo and made available to journalists in Kaduna yesterday.

NYF, said it took exception to the “claims of the endorsement widely reported in the media and attributed to one Mr. Efiyo, leader of a certain Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) days ago” describing it as hogwash.

The NYF therefore called on “Northerners of good conscience not to fall into the trap of what is actually a new group driven by political gold-diggers and opportunists imposing their own angle for cheap fortunes ahead of 2023 prematurely

The NYF further said Afiyo is not the spokesman of the youths and has not liaised with any umbrella body of recognized Northern youth groups, therefore has no powers to draw a list and rush to the press because “such a move would create the wrong signal that it was a collective decision built upon consultation with all relevant stakeholders, when in reality it is not”.

Alhaji Goronyo, in the statement, called on Northern youths to “concentrate on generating new ideas against 2023, especially in the choice of presidential and other candidates through massive political enlightenment and avoid unnecessary roadshow in the media so early.”

The statement further stated that NYF, , rejected “in totality, the use obsecure Northern youth groups to either fly a kite for some power-hungry elites or desperate search for undue attention, in such a hasty manner that suggests crass oppprtunism”.

It would be recalled that Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), led by Comrade Elliot Afiyo has granted interviews to some national dailies, announcing a long list of candidates for presidency and running mates, majority of which are serving APC governors from the North.

