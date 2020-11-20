2023: PDP to review its manifesto to align with nations current reality

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the general elections of 2023, the Peoples Democratic Party is set to review its manifesto to align with the current socio-political realities in the country.

This, it was reliably gathered, was one of the decisions reached at the party’s National Caucus meeting which ended in the early hours of Thursday.

The meeting took place at the Akwa Ibom governor’s lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, with many serving governors and other chieftains of the PDP in attendance.

A source at the meeting confirmed this, saying, “We received briefings from the Governor Bala Mohammed-led committee set up to review the 2019 general elections, the state of our party, and also discussed a wide range of issues of national importance.

“The Bala Mohammed Committee is yet to conclude its assignment but substantial progress has been made

When asked if the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, was discussed, the source said, “We were briefed by the National Working Committee on efforts made to persuade him to remain.

“We also agreed that as part of our agenda to reposition the party, we will be reviewing our manifesto for it to align with current realities in the social-political sphere.

“It will form part of the agenda of our National Executive Committee meeting holding in a few hours from now.”

Speaking with Journalists after the caucus meeting, the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said, “We discussed issues affecting our party and our country.“

Similarly, the Governor of Taraba State, Architect Darius Ishaku, said, “The PDP remains the only party which is nationalistic, we are repositioning ourselves to become stronger.”

Among those in attendance at the caucus meeting were; Governors Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Darius Ishaku, (Taraba),Ahmad Fintiri (Adamawa), Okeze Ikpeazu (Abia), former Senate Presidents David Mark and Bukola Saraki, the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin and a former PDP National Chairnan, Bello Haliru, among others.

