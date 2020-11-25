2023: PDP not against Igbo presidency, says ex Ambassador

Share This





















..As party inaugurate p Ebonyi caretaker committee

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has aligned itself with the belief by majority of Nigerians of the Igbo extract that the nation’s presidency should be zoned to the South East come 2023.

The PDP however quickly added that it has not ratified the position on Igbo presidency.

A leader of the party in the South East and former Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Chief Frank Ogbuewu said this at a press conference in Abuja by elders and major stakeholders of the PDP in Ebonyi State on the defection of Governor Dave Umahi from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This explanation was made to defeat claims by the Ebonyi governor that he left the PDP in search of a presidential ticket for the Igbo nation in the ruling party.

He said the PDP did not and has not shown any resistance to the idea of an Igbo Presidency’.

According to Ogbuewu, “we note that it is now common knowledge that our governor, Engr. Dave Umahi has formally defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) which officially took place on the 19th day of November, 2020 on the purported reason of the inability or unwillingness of PDP to zone the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our belief that it is the turn of South East to produce the next president of Nigeria.

‘We, however, note that at no time has the South East zone of the PDP met to discuss or resolve on the strategies to actualize the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We affirm our resolve to obey and honour any decision or resolution by the South East PDP on how to actualize the zoning of the presidency to South East come 2023.

“We note the explanation of the party that the issue of zoning is not yet on the table for consideration and in due time it will be treated in line with the party rules and guidelines”, it said.

The Ebonyi State chapter appreciated the various national organs of the party for their swift response in dissolving the party structure in the dyßye State and setting up the caretaker committee while the stakeholders affirmed total support and solidarity for the caretaker committee.

Also on Monday, members of the Ebonyi PDP caretaker committee were inaugurated by the deputy national chairman, Senator. Suleiman Nazif on behalf of National Chairman,Prince Uche Secondus at the party’s secretariat, Abuja.

The committee members are ; Hon. Fred Udeogu as Chairman and Barr. Luke Nkwegu as Secretary.

Others are; Dr. Gideon Osi as Publicity Secretary, Hon. James Alaka as Organizing Secretary , Mrs. Amaka Igboke as Women Leader, Barr Mudi Irenede as Legal Adviser, Barr. Ibeshi as Youth Leader, Barr. James Onah as Assistant Secretary and Mr. Monday Chukwu as Treasurer.

At the inauguration. Sen. Nazif said “the decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Also the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party yesterday appointed Chief Ali Odefa as Chairman of the reconstituted South East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

The NWC also named Hon. Laz Ogbei as Auditor of the South East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

The action of the NWC is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The reconstituted South East Zonal Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South East Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

The NWC enjoined “all members of our great party in the South East zone to continue to work together in harmony for the task ahead, especially at this time our nation looks up to our great party for solution and direction.

