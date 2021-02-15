2023: PDP intensifies efforts for more youth participation in elections

Share This





















…Berates APC for suppressing youths

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified efforts towards ensuring greater participation of youth and women in elections in the country, in line with its manifesto and leadership principles.

Already, drastic steps are being taken by the party to ensure greater mentorship as well as visibility of our youths in political activities including political leadership and contest in elections.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan highlighted this while addressing a coalition of youth groups, under the aegis of GenerationNext, in Kabba, Kogi state, at the weekend.

Ologbondiyan lamented that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its administration have been “frustrating efforts towards credible reforms to address critical participatory issues in our electoral system”.

He assured however that the PDP “will not relent in fighting for the reforms in the interest of Nigerians, particularly, the youths.

His words, “The PDP rejects the current suppression, intimidation and exclusion of our youths by the APC and its administration.

“Our party believes in the energy, resilience, innovativeness, expertise and loyalty of our youths and we practice the nurturing promotion and rewarding of such qualities.

“These are principles embedded in our manifesto and one of the fundamental ideals that differentiate us from other parties.

“Our party has already set up strong machineries to ensure the needed mentorship and more space for our hard working youth in political leadership and elective offices, ahead of 2023 elections.

“The PDP will therefore not relent in our pursuit for electoral reforms to ensure broader participations and credible processes.

“We are insisting on strong legal backing for use of card readers, electronic transmission of result as well as elimination of manipulations including the use of security agencies and thugs to rig elections in our country”, Ologbondiyan stated.

The PDP national spokesperson noted that the last year’s as well as recent clampdown on the youths at the Lekki Toll Gate and other parts of the country, instead of taking steps to address their grievances, speak volume of the stance of the APC and its administration towards the Nigerian youth.

Earlier at the meeting, the coordinator of the GenerationNext in Kogi State, John Onoja, assured of the support of the Nigeria youths towards efforts by the PDP to rescue the nation and deepen our democratic practice.

Onoja condemned the current suppressive stance of the APC and its administration against the youth adding that Nigerians, particularly the youth are looking up to the PDP for solution and direction.

He declared that the reforms should guarantee legal instruments to block electoral fraud, determine the role of security agencies, especially the military, in our nation’s electoral process as well as implementation of sanctions on electoral offenders.

