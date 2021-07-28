2023: PDP Governors want NASS to allow e-transmission of elections’ results

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Monday called on the National Assembly to entrench electronic transmission of elections’ results in the Nigerian electoral jurisprudence.

The governors made the call in a communiqué issued at the end of the 11th meeting held in Bauchi on Monday.

The governors said they identified with the need for a free, fair and credible elections in the country.

The meeting requested Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which the governors described as “the only body empowered by the Constitution to conduct elections”, to deploy appropriate technologies necessary to ensure that the votes of every Nigerian is counted and made to count.

“The meeting further called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), especially, the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF), Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NIGCOMSAT), Telephone Companies (Telcos) and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that universal access and service of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) are provided especially in rural, un-served and under-served areas of the country before the 2023 general elections,” the communiqué added.

The PDP Governors’ Forum condemned the attempt to foist one method of conducting primaries, that is direct method only, on all political parties through the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, submitting that, “the method is prone to massive rigging, as evidenced by a situation where President Buhari scored about 15 million votes in the 2018 APC direct primaries only to score 15 million votes from the entire country in the 2019 general election.”

The governors, therefore, advised that political parties, should be allowed to decide whether to use direct or indirect method of conducting primaries as part of internal democracy in political parties.