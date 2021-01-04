2023: Oyegun, Ebri, others back zoning, say South regions must slug it out

Share This





















By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress Party ( APC) Chief John Odigie Oyegun has weighed in on the debate regarding zoning of the party’s presidential ticket in 2023, saying that there is no dispute regarding the subject as it is unversally agreed that the next president must come from the South. Oyegun who spoke to our correspondent on a telephone at the weekend said however that as of now, there is no micro zoning of the ticket among the geopolitical zones in the south.

He added that any attempt to alter the zoning formula in a very diverse country as Nigeria, could have disastrous consequences. Zoning is imperative in a multi cultural multi religious and ethnically diverse country such as ours”.

He said that it gives a sense of belonging to the various tendencies that came together to form a united Nigeria.

“This sense of belonging through zoning is the only glue that can hold this country together and any attempt to override it by any section of the country could lead to disastrous consequences and even the make up of political parties in the country clearly defines the inevitability of that phenomenon”.

