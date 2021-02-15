2023 : Our party is intact to maintain power -Senator Sankara

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The chairman senate Committee on Information and senator epresenting Jigawa north-west senatorial district in Jigawa, Alhaji Danladi Abdullahi Sankara said APC will maintain power in 2023 and beyond.

The senator made the disclosure while speaking shortly after he has re-validated his APC membership card at 001 Sankara polling unit in Ringim local government area.

Senator Sanakara expressed satisfaction on the turnout of the party (APC) members registering them selves and smooth movement of the exercise.

Senator Danladi Abdullahi Sankara expressed optimizing fo the party to remain in power at all levels, said the party performed commendable in human and infrastructural development in the country.

According to him “APC the Nigerian chooses political party that known and committee to the Nigerian problems and solution”.

He noted new members leaving their former political party trooping to the APCregistration centres registering them selves is an indication that Jigawa and Nigerians were comfortable of the APC leadership.

The Senator was accompanied by Ringim local government APC chairmen and other top politicians in the area.

