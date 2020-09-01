2023: No zoning in APC -Sen. Kalu

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

The Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has disclosed that there is no zoning system in the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and advised those agitating for zoning to restrain from such.

He made the clarification while answering questions from journalists in Minna, the Up hill residence of former Head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar retired.

Senator Kalu noted that any person interested can contest for any elective position without regards to where he or she is coming from.

According Senator Kay, “even the position of a President is an open basket where party members can aspire to achieve his or her goal”.

On security, he however, alleged that there is sabotage on security aspect in the country and assured that the Senate is doing its best to address such problems.

Senator Kalu further expressed sadness that security had defied all solutions, saying even President Muhammadu Buhari, as former Head of state will be angry with position of security in Nigeria.

