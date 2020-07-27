2023: Leave legacies of free, fair polls, PDP govs tell Buhari, INEC

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Peoples Democratic party Governors have charged President Muhammadu Buhari and the national Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu to leave behind legacies of free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Mr Aminu Tambuwal gave the advice during the formal flag-off rally of Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki on Saturday at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City.

Tambuwal who is also the Governor of Sokoto State, charged them not to fail in delivering free and fair Governorship election in Edo State, with caution that their reputations are at stake.

“I am calling on INEC to build on the legacy of Prof. Attahiru Jega one man, one vote in which Adams Oshiomhole came back second time as Governor of Edo State.

“The National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud has a date to history. You have a family. You have your reputation and your name at stake.

“Don’t allow anyone to use you for his own political gains and benefits.

“I am appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari, even if the anti-corruption fight is becoming tougher, and clearly is failing; Even if the security is challenging, don’t fail to deliver a free and fair election process in Nigeria. Let that be your legacy that you will hand over to the Government of PDP in 2023 Isha Allah”, he said.

“We gave Governor Godwin Obaseki some lessons on how to demobilise godfathers because we knew that a day like this will come.

“I urge you all to continue to hold on to God Almighty because God never fails. That was what we did in Sokoto and we won the state,” he said.

Governors of Bayelsa and Oyo, Senator Douye Diri and Oluwasheyi Makinde urged Edo people to come out to vote for Obaseki and defend their votes.

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed who was also present during the flag off said “we Identify with quality and good governance which Obaseki represents,”

Mohammed said, Edo and the Benin empire is known for greatness. Politics is war for freedom.

On his part, the Governor of Delta State, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for prudent management of resources and for reducing the debt profile of the State which he inherited from the previous administration.

