2023: Kogi Lawmakers visit Niger Assembly, seek support for Yahaya Bello

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Kogi State House of Assembly members led by its speaker, Hon. Mathew Kolawole, have paid an advocacy visit to the Niger State House of Assembly to seek support for endorsement of Governor Yahaya Bello for the 2023 Presidential election.

Kolawole said that the Kogi lawmakers were in Minna and the State Assembly to solicit for the support of Niger state in the aspiration of their governor, adding that their visit is an indication of a good working relationship between Niger and Kogi.

He lamented that the North Central geo – political zone of the country, since the current democratic dispensation has not been able to have a shot at presidency, insisting that 2023 is the time for the zone to produce the president.

“We in the Kogi State Assembly have resolved and endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello for 2023 Presidential election and we have agreed to consult all the states assembly in the country for their support and subsequent votes and we appeal to you all for your support in this crusade.” he stated.

The speaker explained that Governor Yahaya Bello has already agreed to contest, adding that he will surely make Nigerians proud considering his youthful age, energy, focused, ambitious, doggedness, confidence, stability and exemplary leadership style to impact positively on the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

Kolawole noted that the South West, South South, North West and North East have had their slots, except the r North Central and South East out of the six geo – political Zones of Nigeria and insisted that it’s time from the zone.

He enumerated some of Governor Bello’s achievements in Kogi State in the areas of security and curbing of banditry activities and other criminality that have enhanced peace and peaceful coexistence in the state.

Responding, the Niger State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Abdullahi Bawa Wuse, assured the state’s support for the realization of the project, adding that Kogi governor is very qualified for the number one position in the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...