2023: INEC to recommence voter registration in June -Chairman

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has annopunced that it is set to recommence the Continuous Voter Registration (CRV) exercise in the country.

The Chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this during a workshop on the review of the 2017/2018 nationwide CVR exercise, held in Kano yesterday.

Prof. Yakubu also expressedINEC’s preparedness to introduce new techniques of registering all eligible citizens with the aim of conducting credible, free and fair elections come 2023.

The INEC Chairman, who was represented by his Chief Technical Adviser, Professor Bolade Eyinla said the aim of the review meeting was to provide officials of the commission with the new methodology for conduct of CVR exercise.

He added they the meeting would also equip the officials with the knowledge of new equipment and technology employed for the CVR process.

“The meeting was target at examining the challenges encountered in the field by the registration officer, Evaluate the challenges and the lessons learnt inorder to provide workable solutions to mitigate the identified challenges”

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the commission in Kano, Professor Riskuwa Arabu Shehu said the meeting was very timely as the 2023 elections are being approached.

He encouraged the participants of the meeting to explore the opportunity by brainstorming modalities of addressing the challenges encountered during the past registration exercise.

Professor Shehu appealed to the general public who are eligible to register to come out enmass and register immediately the registration commences next month.

“ We are trying our best to overcome the challenges we encountered during the last registration exercise,modern techniques of registration would this around be implored ,geared towards easing the registration process “

The meeting was attended by officials of the commission from different parts of the country.