2023: Gov Yahaya Bello’s presidential campaign posters flood Kano

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Presidential campaign posters of Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello have appeared along major roads in Kano state city ahead of 2023 general elections.

Recall that the governor, in reaction to the rumour of his ambition, had recently said his focus is on executing developmental projects to the people of Kogi, not on 2023 presidency.

However, Bello’s campaign posters, with inscriptions of 2023 presidential ambitions had already surfaced on the streets of Kano on the wee hours of yesterday.

In what came as a surprise to Kano residents, the campaign posters of the governor were spotted in some strategic areas of the commercial city.

A careful look had revealed that the posters were designed with no political party logo but bears the picture of the governor emblazoned with an inscription that “Yahaya Bello for Generational Change 2023” by the side of the poster.

Underneath the picture, “Yahaya Bello For President, Federal Republic of Nigeria” was inscribed on the poster, which was pasted along roads and some buildings.

Also, at the extreme end of the poster, it was written “Courtesy: Nigerian Youth Awareness Group, YAB 2023”

It was gathered that the posters show they are being sponsored by the Nigerian Youth Awareness group.

Some of the streets flooded by the poster are Murtala Mohammed Way, Airport Road and Sani Marshal road in the second most populous city in the country.

Other areas that the posters were spotted include Race Course road, Bompai road and some parts of Kano government house streets.

It was also observed that nobody commented on the emergence of the posters in Kano.

