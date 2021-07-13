2023: Benue PDP working to decide on zoning – Ortom

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has intimated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is working hard to decide which zone between A and C will be given the Governorship flag in 2023.

It should be noted that there are growing agitations and clamor between Zone A (Benue North East) and Zone C (Benue South) to produce candidate for the state.

Though Zone A had produced three governors in late Aper Aku, Moses Adasu and the erstwhile governor, Gabriel Suswam. Some parts of the zone however, still argue that their sons did not have opportunity to complete the mandatory two terms before military truncated the administration in 1983 and 1992 respectively.