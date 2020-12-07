2023: APC mobiliser advocates youth presidency

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

A youth mobilizer within the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, Lucy Akumabor, has called on her party leadership to look for a competent young party person, who has over the years proven beyond reasonable doubt to possess leadership potentials to vie for the Presidential ticket of party come 2023, so as to attract young people to the party and consolidate on their hold to power in the governance in Nigeria.

Akumabor made this known recently in Abuja while speaking with journalist, where she said it is time for Nigeria to utilize leadership potentials of the young people to develop the country and end the era of recycling old leaders who have been in government for over 50 years.

She said, “As a card carrying member of the ruling party who mobilized a large number of young people to ensure that the party came out victorious during the last two general elections and she is proud to have contributed her quota towards ensuring that President Muhammadu Buhari came out victorious in the election and I am happy.

“I joined APC because I was convinced that our then candidate for the Presidential ticket President Buhari, came with integrity, and he would build a party of people with integrity, and so far amidst some of our challenges, I am not disappointed.

“That is why I have remained in the party and have always made my position known on issues concerning governance especially with the aftermath of the end SARS protest, which should tell anyone who is politically alert that our young people have arisen and wants to take responsibility for our country, that is why I am urging the leadership of the party to allow a young person to contest for the presidential election on behalf of the AP” she said.

