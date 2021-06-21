2021 UTME: Candidates express satisfaction, as JAMB records hitch free exam

Maryam Abeeb

The 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) commenced across the country on Saturday, with the first batch of candidates sitting for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination. As earlier planned, the examination is expected to will run till 3rd July, 2021

Over 1.3 million candidates successfully registered for UTME, while over 75, 000 registered for Direct Entry. Regrettably, many others could not successfully complete their registration exercise early due to the challenges of National Identification Number (NIN) which was made compulsory for the 2021 registration. But JAMB had made provisions to accommodate interest of such candidates.

Candidates scheduled for the first day converged at various CBT centres in Abuja alongside their parents and guardians in order to get early biometric accreditation in order to participate in the examination

Candidates, parents and examination supervisors at the Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association ( NAOWA) CBT centre, Mambilla Barracks commended the board for the good preparation, saying the exam is hitch free.

Our correspondence in an interview with a candidate, Martha Ekene, she said that “it was fine, the exam was just like a normal classroom examination, and there are no challenges. No challenges with the system or the network. The questions were cool.

Another candidate, Abigail Edet stated” I was here 7am. The exam started at 8am and the network was not that bad. “Compared to last year question, this year question is easier, so I have hope of passing the exam.

One of the supervisors, who pleaded anonymity, said no technical issue, no network issues and no issue of thumb printing as been recorded so far in the center.

Other centers visited such as Global Distance learning CBT centre, Nigerian Air force (NAF) Ville, also as no challenges records so far.

Meanwhile, JAMB, has delisted a total of 25 Computer Based Test, CBT centers across the country.

The board explained in a statement, by its Head, Media and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin that the action was taken assessment of their performances which showed they fell below the tolerable limit JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday.

“The following centres whose performance fell below the tolerable limit of the JAMB during the conduct of the 2021 UTME on Saturday, June 19, 2021 are hereby delisted. Candidates posted to any of these centres are required to await further directives by checking their profile, email addresses and SMS on their registered phone for a new date,”it said in the statement.

The board named the affected centres as: 1. HARRY PASS POLYTECHNIC CBT CENTRE, GBOKO, BENUE STATE

IZISCO OBOS INSTITUTE OF MARITIME STUDIES, WARRI. DELTA STATE OSENI ELAMAH ICT INSTITUTE, AUCHI, EDO STATE GIVITEC CBT CENTRE, 192, MURTALA MOHAMMED WAY, BENIN- CITY, EDO STATE KINGS POLYTECHNIC, UBIAJA, EDO STATE GEF SYSTEMS LTD, PUBLIC SERVICE INSTITUTE OF NIGERIA, (PSIN) , KUBWA Abuja. Government Secondary School, AREA 10, GARKI, ABUJA. BETHEL BAPTIST HIGH SCHOOL, KUJAMA, KADUNA STATE ZABIB COLLEGE, UNGUWAR DOSA, KADUNA ST. ALBERT INSTITUTE, KAFANCHAN, KADUNA STATE MASSINO COMPUTER CBT, ITOGA BADAGRY, LAGOS STATE IP SOFT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. BESIDE ASHANTI BARRACKS APAPA, LAGOS STATE INSTITUTE OF CRIMINAL JUSTICE AND CRIMINOLOGY ADMINSTRATION. 7TH AVE. FESTAC TOWN LAGOS STATE SWEET VALLEY EDUCATIONAL SERVICES, MIKE ANISON CLOSE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE CERTIFIED INSTITUTION OF SHIPPING, NEAR MAGBON BADAGRY, LAGOS AL-MIYZAN SCHOOLS CBT CENTRE, IKOTUN, LAGOS STATE AUNTY ALICE SCHOOLS, MARARABA, KARU LGA, NASARAWA STATE THE FEDERAL POLYTECHNIC, ILE-OLUJI, ONDO STATE KING EMMANUEL COLLEGE ICT CENTRE,ORE, ONDO STATE ODUDUWA UNIVERSITY, IPETUMODU, OSUN STATE

21.FEDERAL COLLEGE OF EDUCATION (SPECIAL), E-LIBRARY, CENTRE 1, OYO, OYO STATE

ST AUGUSTINE’S ACADEMY, LANGTANG, PLATEAU STATE SKOLAK RESOURCES LTD, BZ 3 SARDAUNA KADUNA, KADUNA STATE

24.ORU EAST CBT CENTRE (FOE ICT) OMUMA, IMO STATE