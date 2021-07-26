2020 Tokyo Olympics: Edem sets for today’s clash with America’s Zhang

By Albert Akota

Nigeria’s Offiong Edem is revived up for Monday’s battle with America’s Lily Zhang in the second round of table tennis Women’s single of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Offiong handed Nigeria first win in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after Team Nigeria recorded loss in Gymnastics, Table Tennis and Badminton.

Edem made a great start to her campaign at the quadrennial sports fiesta, trouncing Hungarian, Dora Madarasz 4-1 (11-8 11-9 11-9 9-11 11-4) at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym on Saturday.

She expressed her delight in a statement on Instagram after securing the first win for Nigeria after veteran Olufunke Oshonaike succumbed 4-1 to America’s Juan Liu in the Preliminary Round on Friday, ending her record seventh appearance at the Games at the first hurdle.

“Off to a great start! Big win let’s continue tomorrow,” stated Edem , who looks set for the big clash with her American opponent in Match 37 at the same venue on July 26.

One of Nigeria’s entrants in the men’s event, Olajide Omotayo lost 4-1 to Portugal’s Tiago Apolonia in round one on Saturday, while Africa’s number one and the country’s brightest prospect in the event, Aruna Quadri will play his first match on Tuesday, July 27 against a yet to be decided opponent in round three.