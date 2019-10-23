2020 budget: Registrar gets NASS kudos as JAMB remits N3b to FG

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

In response to an impressive remittance of N3billion to the Federal Government, members of the National Assembly Committees on Tertiary Education and Services have given kudos to the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede.

This came after Oloyede had appeared before the Joint Sitting of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education and House Committee on Tertiary Education and Services.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu had defended the 2020 budget of the ministry, following which the joint sitting took note of the exceptional performance of JAMB under Oloyede.

After the exit of the Minister, the Registrar of JAMB was called to make his presentation.

He first reviewed the performance of 2019 budget where he revealed that JAMB has stopped receiving capital allocation and overhead allocation from the federal government since 2017.

He said the Board has taken over the total funding of its capital and overhead cost.

A member of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Education, Senator Sam Egwu (Ebonyi-North) commended the Registrar for “repositioning JAMB from negativity to positivity.”

He said when he was Minister of Education, “the Registrar then was among the top Vice Chancellors.

Oloyede moved a motion that “JAMB Registrar should take a bow and leave.”

While seconding the motion, Senator Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) commended the JAMB Registrar for “turning the Board around.”

He commended the remittances of the Board for the past three years to the Federation Account.

Also, Hon. Musbau Kolawole (Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Lagos) also commended the Registrar of JAMB. Thereafter, the Co-Chairmen Sen. Ahmed Baba Kaita(Senate) and Hon. Aminu Suleiman(House) called for a voice vote that “the JAMB Registrar should take a bow and leave.”

Oloyede however said with the ongoing reforms, JAMB has not been getting capital allocation and overhead allocation from the Federal Government.

He said JAMB has set aside another N2billion for capital development.

He said: “A major problem of the Board is examination malpractice and the involvement of parents who actually are the perpetrators of examination malpractice.

“The Board has no problem that is insurmountable since I have been appointed to solve the problems. Lamenting about problems would be of no use.

“The Board as usual, despite the reduction of application cost by 30% has returned N3b to FGN this year apart from the N2billion set aside for capital development. The Board shall aspire to make higher returns next year while making considerable improvement in the quality of its services.”