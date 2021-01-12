2020: Bindow calls for unity, understanding

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola

Former Adamawa state Governor Muhammad Jibrilla Bindow has urged members of the All progressives Congress to come out in their numbers and register with the party (APC) ahead of 2023 elections.

Bindow charged the teeming membership of the party to ensure their family members and cronies are captured in the ongoing membership registration in the state.

Bindow disclosed the development at the APC party secretariat in Yola on Monday while on an official visit,noting that only unity and understanding among party members can guarantee victory for the party again.

He stated that power comes from the Almighty God, hence the need to work as a team for victorious emergence in the forthcoming contests.

He reiterated his commitment to the party in the state and nation at large, explaining to the people that his absence in the state after the expiration of his tenure as executive Governor was squarely for peace, security and development of the state.

