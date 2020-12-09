2020/2021 NPFL season: LMC denies announcing December 6 as resumption date

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

As speculation continues to hover over the resumption of the new Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL campaign, the League Management Company, LMC has denied announcing Sunday, December 6, 2020 as the resumption date for the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

The spokesperson of the league body, Harry Iwuala made the denial recently while speaking with The Punch.

Mr Iwuala confirmed that the new season would not kick-off last Sunday as previously reported despite fixtures being released.

Two weeks ago, the fixtures for the new season flooded the media and the LMC did not deny the fixtures with commencement date fixed to be December 6, 2020

Mr Iwuala argued that the December 6 resumption was only a proposed date and no official press release from LMC was made in that regard

“Those were the discussions between the LMC and the NPFL clubs, that it got leaked to the media does not make it official.

“Did you read any report from the LMC website or receive a media release that the league was going to kick-off on Sunday (December 6)?

“Those reports then are mere speculations. An official statement will be made known through the right channel soon.”

With official statement yet to be made and resumption of the league tomorrow unrealistic, league followers are concerned that the league might not after all resume this year again.

This argument is based on clubs not finalising their licensing and registration procedures as well as sponsorship deal with Redstrike on live coverage of the some key matches which involved the club’s representing the league at the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup

