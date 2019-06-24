2019 WASSCE: NUT to sanction teachers involved in exam malpractice

Share This





















A former President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers Mr Michael Alogba-Olukoya, has said the union will not hesitate to sanction teachers aiding and abetting examination malpractice.

Alogba-Olukoya said in Lagos that teachers’ involvement in examination malpractice in any form would make a mockery of the teaching profession and should be severely punished.

He spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. He said that the investigation of all alleged cases of teachers’ involvement in examination malpractice would sanitize the teaching profession and redeem teachers’ image.

He spoke against the backdrop of a parade of three teachers over their alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

The teachers were paraded along with two other suspects, by the police at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The teachers, said to be supervisors at the recently concluded 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school candidates, were alleged to have used the social media to perpetuate the act.

Alogba-Olukoya said, “I believe as teachers, our job is to impart knowledge and mould characters.

“We must not be found doing anything that will bring this profession to disrepute.

“We should not do anything that is capable of compromising the integrity of any examination. As teachers, we have our ethics.

“Having said this, the union will carry out a thorough investigation to know their culpability.

“It is after this is done that we will take a position,” he told NAN.

Meanwhile, WAEC’s Head of National Office, Mr Olu Adenipekun, told NAN in an interview that the Council would continue to deploy cutting edge technology in fighting examination malpractice.(NAN)