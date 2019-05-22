2019 hajj: Intending pilgrims to pay N1.5m fare -Kano govt

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has announced the sum of N1, 535,754 million as the fare for this year’s hajj.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Muhammad Abba Dambatta made the announcement in a press conference yesterday.

He said each intending pilgrim would receive the sum of $800 as Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) out of the aforementioned amount.

The Executive Secretary explained that the state pilgrims board pegged the amount after due calculations on the rate of US dollar in forex market and reconciliation with National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He added that the amount also arrived after calculations on the amount to be expended on each pilgrim throughout the journey.

“After calculations and reconciliations with NAHCON, i hereby announce this year’s hajj fare as the sum of N1, 535,754. This amount arrived after we also calculated how much shall be expended on each pilgrim.

“We also considered the rate of dollar in the forex market in arriving at this amount,” he said

The ES therefore called on prospective pilgrims, who paid initial N1.2 million deposit to immediately pay the balance within two weeks.

He also called on those that did not deposit any amount but willing to go to hajj to do so within the two weeks period.

He further explained that the amount is uniform price for all the seats.