2008 crisis: JNI urges unity, justice among Plateau Muslims

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Secretary General of Jama’atu Nasril Islam ( JNI), Dr Kalid Aliyu, has called on Muslim Ummah in Plateau State to unite as one cohesive whole and ensure justice to achieving a common goal and safer society.

The Islamic cleric made the call on Thursday during 11th edition commemoration prayer of November 28, 2008 crisis, held at Jos Central Mosque.

The prayer which is annually organised by Jasawa Community Development Association ( JCDA), is meant to commemorate with the family of those who have lost their lives in the crisis.

More than 800 people were reportedly killed in the crisis following local government elections that was marred by violence.

Sheik Khalid Aliyu who was the guest speaker at the the event said “the cardinal message of the event centres on Justice for all. Justice is the bedrock of every society. Justice is the bedrock of socio- economic and political development. It is about being fair to all.

“ This event is in commemoration to the massacre of 800 of our people on November 28, 2018. 2018 is a black year. Just overnight our people were invaded. Our people were not fairly treated. The way out of this is we have to be brothers’ keeper. We have to love one another and work in cooperation, “ he added.

In his remarks, the president of the group, Shehu Ibrahim Massalla, alleged that former gov Johna Jang was brain behind the crisis. Members of Muslims communities suffered lots of persecution and harassment.

He said, “hundreds of people were maimed and killed. Grassroots democracy was rubbed. Peoples property destroyed and no action was taken to arrest and bring to books the perpetrators the evil act.”