200 Amnesty staff for training in sea faring, fishing

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A special programme which will see no fewer than 200 staff of federal government’s amnesty programme trained in the area of sea faring and fishing will be launched today at the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja.

The launching of the programme is sequel to an earlier signing of a memorandum of understanding, MOU, to that effect between the amnesty office and a Greek company.

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo confirmed this yesterday at a media interactive session in Abuja.

This is even as Prof. Dokubo reminded those currently participating in the amnesty programme that programme will not last forever.

The Presidential Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs explained that the training will help the participants to become successful sea farers and fishers.

According to him, “Tomorrow (today) at the banquette hall of the Villa, we are going to launch a product. It was a Greek company that has signed an MoU with us for sea faring and fishing, so that they will be taking up 200 of our staff to train them and also to make them sea farers”.

Prof. Dokubo disclosed that not less than 1,300 staff of the Amnesty programme have so far been trained in different fields since his assumption of office on March 2018.

When asked what the exit timeline of the amnesty programme is, the coordinator said, “amnesty is a government driven programme. It is the directive of the government that I will take. So, I don’t have any timeline for the programme. What I know, however, is that amnesty won’t last forever”.

Prof. Dokubo further said that one of the things he did upon coming on board was the establishment and commissioning of the oil and gas training centre in Agadagba in Ondo State.

His words, “ The first thing i did, which for me, is the high point of my appointment was the establishment and commissioning of oil and gas training centre in Agadagba in Ondo state. I met the place in various stages of uncompleted issues and i completed them. I set up the place, got the best equipment and instrumentation engineers into the place. So, they are training our people now in middle level and lower level cadre for the oil and gas industries in the country”, he said.

He pointed out that under his administration, the the focus of the amnesty programme has been shifted from ‘training for training sake’ to ‘training for certification’, stressing that most of the people trained are assisted to find jobs.

According to him, “we are training staff and also putting them on jobs. When you have been trained and given s job, you have to exit this programme”.

He pointed out that training of the staff was very vital to the whole process of rehabilitation.