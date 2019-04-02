20-year-old drowns in pond —Kano Fire Service

Share This





















A 20-year-old man, Dayyabu Kashim, drowned in a pond on Monday in Dorayi Ramin Kasa in Gwale Local Government Area of Kano State, the Fire Service has confirmed.

The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Mr Saidu Mohammed, who made the disclosure in Kano on Tuesday to News Agency of Nigeria, said the victim was bathing in the pond.

Mohammed said that the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Mustapha Inusa at about 2:25p.m. that Kashim’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 2:36 p.m.

“Kashim was found dead and his corpse was handed over to Dorayi Police Division,’’ Mohammed said.(NAN)