1m global coronavirus deaths `very sad milestone’ – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described the one million deaths from the coronavirus as “a very sad milestone”, considering that many victims suffered “a terribly difficult and lonely death” and their families were unable to say goodbye.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris on Tuesday told a UN briefing in Geneva that the global coronavirus death toll has risen past a million.

Harris added that a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live.

“People have lost so many people and haven’t had the chance to say goodbye.

“Many people who died alone, it’s a terribly difficult and lonely death.

“The one positive thing about this virus is that it is suppressible, it is not the flu,’’ Harris told a UN briefing. (Reuters/NAN)

