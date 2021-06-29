1999 Nationalization of Oil, Gas are what we’re facing today -Gov Sule

By Christiana Ekpa

Nassarawa State Governor, Eng. Abdullahi Sule, has disclosed that

Nigerians should remember all the issues of Nationalisation of the Oil and Gas that began in the 1990s led to what the country is currently facing today.

This was just as the Governor and other stakeholders disclosed that, security issues should look beyond a northern issue, stressing that it is a actually a national issue which leaders at all levels should take time to speak about it and it way forward.

Speaking at a retreat organized by the Northern caucus of the House of Representatives on the Petroleum Industry Bill currently before the National Assembly, the Governor Sule urged country leaders to look at this technical papers that presented at the event , look at themselves as well as counterparts from the South to understand that, everything is for the interest of Nigeria, not North.

“I want to look at the event a little bit different, based on my experience in the oil and gas sector. Apart from obtaining my education in the US, I actually spent close to 15 years in the oil and gas industry in Houston Texas.And so, most of what I do is purely in oil and gas sector.

“I want us to look at what we are looking at mainly as a national issue not a northern issue. I am telling you that, from practical experience of what I have seen in so many nations.

I was lucky to be one of those that “worked for AMOCO while in Houston before were bought over. And so many countries that have seen frontier as extension or a reserves have not benefitted strongly those particular frontiers especially in the areas of E&P as well as development.

If you look at Bolivia today, Bolivia is a very good example as most of these discoveries were made and a lot of the discoveries were abandoned. Today, Bolivia is the major supplier of energy to Brazil mainly from these frontiers.

“If you look at the roadmap of how E&P is done in Nigeria in the 1960s. You now find out for yourself, how are they being funded. At one point in time the entire Nigeria was just one oil block given to Shell.

“Shell was dominantly responsible for all the E&P of Nigeria…Like the Sultan of Sokoto has just mentioned about the various basins that we have, in fact, I wish whatever paper I am going to present, I will have the same opportunity to present it to our Southern Caucus as well. So that, we can understand that, this is not a northern problem, this is not a northern issue, this is a Nigerian issue. This is a national issue.

“Today most of our operations are going offshore. They are going offshore because of security. When SPDC started having some issues, in the western Niger Delta, they relocated their Headquarters from the Western Niger Delta to the Eastern Niger Delta.

“When Shell started having its problems in the Western Niger Delta, they relocated their headquarters actually to Lagos. When Mobil realised some issues challenging its operations, they relocated to Eket.

“Today, for security issues, we should not at it beyond a northern issue. It is actually a national issue. And the reason why I am taking time to speak about it is that, all these years, a lot of people who are in decision making may leave.

And it is very important for us to understand that this particular issue is a national issue it is not a northern issue.

“The reason being simple, today, Texaco has moved offshore to Abanu, which is the field. Shell has moves to the Bonga, which is the field.

All these fields have nothing less than one billion barrels. We now have the Lanha, we have the Edna. All these are major offshore fields that move around and so, most of these oil companies are.moving there.

So, it is up to you the northern caucus not to see it as defending the north, I want you to see it as defending Nigeria.

“There will be a technical paper that will have the details which will say will be focused on it. We say Gas Flaring, we take a certain percentage.

We say, we are going to look at the blocks. Oil blocks that are allocated. We remember all these issues of Nationalisation of the Oil and Gas that began in the 1990s is what we are facing today.

“Allocation by OPEC is based on your reserves. Today we have a lot of reserves. Like the Sultan said, we have a lot of oil in Sokoto. If you ask him, what is the quantity, what is the location, where are we going to drill the wells, he doesn’t know. They are speculations.