174 LG retirees get N251.6m arrears in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche Damaturu

Yobe state governor, Hon. Mai Mama Buni has approved the payment of the benefits of 174 retired local government staff to the sum of N251.6 million.

Out of this amount, the sum of N195.86 million would be paid to 139 living retired staff, while the balance of N55.7 million would be paid to the next-of-kin of 35 deceased staff.

This is contained in a press release from the Director-General for Press Affairs to Governor Abdullahi Bego and made available to our reporter in Damaturu the state capital.

The release said that this is the batch 37 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government workers.

Our state reporter in Damaturu recalls that on the 27th August 2019, the governor had approved the sum of N365.6 million for the payment of the accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 other local government retirees.

Similarly, on 4th July 2019, the governor had equally approved the sum of N228.9 for the payment of the benefits of another batch of 198 local government retirees.

These payments follow verification of the beneficiaries by a committee on payment of local government staff benefits which is headed by the auditor-general for local governments.