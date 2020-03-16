15 years old bride allegedly poisons husband to death in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

A 15 year old bride (Name Withheld) has allegedly killed her husband, one Mainu Danladi through food poising.

The wedding ceremony took place on Monday 9th March, 2020 and she packed into her matrimonial home the same day.

A source from the family of the deceased said that the woman allegedly poisoned her husband on the 11th Wednesday and was rushed to Charanchi Hospital for medical treatment.

The source further said that the husband died at the hospital on Thursday 12th March, 2020 at about 1:00pm.

According to the family source, the local police in the town had evacuated the corpse and the remnant of the food that she served him for further investigation at Katsina General Hospital to ascertain the cause of the death of the deceased.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Gambo Isah confirmed the incident, saying that the police are investigating the matter.

He said that the suspect is currently under police custody and assisting them to conduct thorough investigation on the matter.