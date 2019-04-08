15 killed, 42 injured in Niger auto- crash, says NSEMA

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Fifteen persons have died, while fourty two others have sustained various degrees of injuries in two different ghastly motor accidents that occured near Bida in Niger State.

The Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Director General, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Inga confirmed the separate accidents yesterday in Minna, described the situation as disturbing.

Inga explained that the first accident involving a trailer with cattle happened along Minna-Bida road at about 10 am on Sunday, while the second involving another trailer loaded with tomatoes crashed few kilometres from the ancient town along Bida-Mokwa road.

The DG told our reporter that no fewer than 15 persons lost their lives and 42 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crashes that caused fear in the minds of Bida residence.

He said the second vehicle apart from the produce was also overloaded with people, adding that the casualties were more in the second accident.

Alhaji Inga noted that the driver of the second trailer lost control in an attempt to negotiate a sharp bend around Gbadafu community, few kilometers from Bida forcing the trailer to overturn.

He hinted that those who lost their lives were deposited at mortuary of Federal Medical Centre Bida, as the injured are receiving treatment at the same hospital noting that the victims were from Katsina and Zamfara states respectively.

In same vein, 13 people are also on admission at the Umaru Ndayako General Hospital while others are taken to a private hospital within Bida town.

NSEMA DG disclosed that the Agency has been able to reach out to relations of some of those who lost their lives, adding their burial has been slated for 4:pm.

When contacted, the Head of Clinical Services of the hospital Dr Adedeji Olugbenga Adekanye confirmed that 10 dead bodies were brought to the hospital from the accident spot and were deposited at the morgue while three others who were brought alive died because of the severity of their cases.

He said the the major challenge was lack of enough bed space to admit the injured, adding that some of them are being attended to on the floor, stated that hose with minor injuries have been treated and discharged.