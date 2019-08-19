149,266 pupils benefit from school feeding in Nasarawa – Official

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

Over 149,266 pupils have beneficiated from the National Grown School Feeding Programme in Nasarawa State.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Lafia, the state programme Manager, Mr. Magaji Amos said so far all the 13 local government councils in Nasarawa State are participating in the school feeding programme initiated by the federal government.

According to him, “ The school feeding programme has really improved the enrolment of pupils in public schools across the state. Initially only few numbers of pupils were going to school. But now the programme has enticed pupils to go to school with excitement. We have a large number of pupils compared to before the introduction of the programme.”

Magaji further maintained that effort has been put in place to cover all the entire public schools in the state; adding that a total number of 2136 vendors have been recruited and cleared by the central bank from the 2,766 vendors that were supposed to have cover Nasarawa State.

“ I want to also tell you that plans are on the way for the implementation of monitoring and supervision of the programme. I urged the state government to come to our aid by providing vehicles so as to enhance access movement to benefiting schools for monitoring and supervision,” Magaji added.

The programme manager also expressed appreciation to the state government as according to him “ I must commend the state government for providing an enabling office accommodation for the successful implementation of the programme as well as training of the respective vendors.