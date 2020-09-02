147 PHCs,14 Clinics for women/children under construction in Zamfara -Matawalle

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle has said his administration has embarked upon construction of 147 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHC) across the 147 wards of the 14 local government councils of the State.

Matawalle made the pronouncement today (Tuesday) while commissioning the office headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency in Gusau the State capital.

The Governor said, “So far, we have made modest efforts in the sector which include the supply of 23 ambulances to health care facilities across the State, and construction of new Women and Children Clinics in all the 14 Local Governments of the State.

“We are currently constructing 147 Primary Healthcare Centres across the rural areas of the State, this is in line with constitutional responsibilities shouldered on me as the Governor of the State in ensuring easy access to health services for the good people of the Zamfara”, Matawalle explained.

He further said, the commissioning of the agency has demonstrated his administration’s commitment and compliance with global Health Insurance Policy and International best practice.

Adding that, “Our health insurance agency will provide an efficient and sustainable mechanism for pooling of resources to finance healthcare services, thereby reducing out-of-pocket medical expenditure through various prepayments.

“This indeed signals an unprecedented milestone in our journey towards building a happy and healthy society, where medical care is at the doorsteps of everyone. I, therefore, direct all MDAs to give their maximum cooperation to the Agency so as to ensure a successful enrolment exercise.

“The Informal Sector Enrolment Program will cover the remaining 83% of our population which is made- up of the vulnerable groups, children, women, the aged, people with special needs and the poorest of the poor as well as the private sector, organised communities, students and staff of tertiary Institutions.

“It is now my pleasure to commission the headquarters of the Zamfara State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency, ZACHEMA, and to flag off both formal and informal enrolment programs, as well as dissemination of operational guidelines and benefits packages for the use of the residents of Zamfara State” he added.

