14 health workers test positive to coronavirus in Katsina, says Masari

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Fourteen medical and health personnel in Katsina State have tested positive to Covid-19.

The state governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari disclosed this while briefing newsmen with updates on the fight against Covid-19 in the state.

He explained that the health workers include doctors, nurses and other auxiliary staff that attended to patients with regular ailments which later turned out to be Covid-19.

Governor Masari said ten of the infected medical personnel were staff of the Federal Medical Centre in Katsina while four worked in private hospitals.

He also noted that six Covid-19 patients in difference Isolation centres in the state have been treated and discharged while five others have died of the virus.

The governor explained that out of the latest samples returned from the NCDC laboratory in Abuja, thirty-five had tested positive, bringing the total number of cases in the state to seventy-five.

He regretted that in the last three weeks the state has witnessed community transmission of the pandemic which calls for stricter enforcement of the lockdown order in areas that have become Covid-19 flashpoints in the state.

Masari urged people of the state to obey the social distancing and embrace personal and environmental hygiene to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...