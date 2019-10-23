132 Nigerian infants die in every 1,000 births –NPC

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) has lamented the high level of infants’ deaths in the country, disclosing that an average of 132 infants die in 1, 000 births.

Acting Chairman of the Commission, Bimbola Salu-hundeyin made the disclosure yesterday while addressing journalists in Bauchi at the commencement of data collection for the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) Survey in the state.

Represented by the National Commissioner of the Commission in charge of Bauchi and Gombe States Abubakar Danburam, the NPC boss said every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in order to save the lives of the upcoming generation.

He explained that the objectives of the survey is to obtain data to determine the causes and contributory factors to deaths in children aged zero to five.

Bimbola said, the 2019 edition of the Verbal and Social Autopsy Survey is the second in the series conducted by the commission after the one carried out in 2014.

“ There is no gain stating the fact that under 5 mortality in Nigeria is very high with an average of 132 deaths per 1, 000 births. What needs stating unequivocally is that every available tool must be deployed to combat and curb the menace in our society.

“ I am very optimistic that the data will be used by policy makers and other stakeholders to formulate policies, design and implement programmes that will go a long way in reducing Neonatal and Child Mortality to the barest minimum in Nigeria,” he stated.